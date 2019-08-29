Jessi Combs’ ‘Mythbusters’ Co-Star Tory Belleci Reveals Throwback Photos With Late Racer

Jessi Combs’ Mythbusters co-star Tory Belleci remembered his late friend with some throwback photos of their times together. The 39-year-old passed away suddenly in a crash as she attempted to break her own land-speed record in the Alvord Desert. The Harney County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called to the scene of the crash, which happened about 90 miles south of Burns, Oregon. She was the only fatality of the accident. Belleci took to Instagram shortly after news broke of his friend’s passing to share two photos. The first featured Belleci and Combs high-fiving in the horizon, the other one featured the crew smiling and posing or the camera.

“Absolutely gutted to hear the news of [Jessi Combs] You’re a legend Jessi and I will miss you my friend,” he wrote in the caption of the heartwarming post.

Fans took to the comments section to send well wishes Belleci’s way after the sad news, as well as to share kind words about Combs.

“Terrible news. I really enjoyed her stint with you guys on Mythbusters,” one user commented.

Another user commented: “Horrible news, condolences to everyone, I will miss her awesome personality.”

“Man this is sad she was a great addition to the Mythbusters team RIP Jessi,” a third user wrote.



The Blast previously reported Combs vehicle was traveling at an extremely high speed when it failed to stop, resulting in a car accident that was “equivalent to an airplane crash.”

According to a description of the car she was driving, it was an idea “to take a jet fighter, and turn it into the fastest racing machine in history. When all of this started, it really was nothing more than a few guys in a garage, scraping paint and shaping sheets of metal. Every step of putting the vehicle together has made the dream just a little more real. Now we move onto the ultimate goal of going supersonic.”

Adam Savage, another one of Combs’ Mythbusters co-stars, took to social media to also memorialize her Wednesday.

“I’m so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & too-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example,” he said. “She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence.”

Combs’ boyfriend Terry Madden also spoke on Jessi’s tragic passing in a lengthy statement to social media, revealing her team plans to finish a documentary on her legacy they were working on before her death.