Jessi Combs’ Boyfriend Issues Warning to Fans to Avoid Charity Scammers After Her Death

In the wake of the fatal accident involving famed racer and television host Jessi Combs, her boyfriend, Terry Madden, is warning fans of potential scammers attempting to profit from her death. According to Madden, he has already been targeted by once such person, and fears fans will donate to unofficial GoFundMe accounts or other donation pages that appear to be raising funds for Combs’ loved ones.

“Please donate to nothing,” he advised his fans in a Wednesday, Aug. 28 Instagram post confirming Combs’ sudden death at the age of 36. “I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly.”

“In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please,” he continued. “I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry L. Madden (@terry_madden) on Aug 28, 2019 at 5:51am PDT

At this time, there does not appear to be an official donation page set up by the family, though several unofficial pages have already been created, including a GoFundMe page titled “The Jessi Combs Foundation” which was created 17 hours ago with the goal of raising $500,000. It also lists Madden as one of the team members behind the page.

“Please help us carry on Jessi’s legacy by donating to finish her documentary,” the page reads. “Any left over funds will be used to finance a foundation being set up in her name. It’s been Jessi’s mission to help young girls live their dreams whether it be racing or working in the trades.”

Currently, no donations to the page have been made.

A world renowned automotive world legend who held the title of “fastest woman on four wheels,” Combs had been attempting to break her previously set land-speed record in a dry lake bed in Oregon’s Alvord Desert when, at around 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Aug. 27, her jet car crashed. The sole fatality, Combs reportedly died at the scene at the age of 36.

The crash is currently being investigated, with authorities attempting to retrieve laptops located in the North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger that could indicate what had caused the crash.