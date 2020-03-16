Jesse Tyler Ferguson Pays Tribute to ‘Modern Family’ Dog After Sudden Death

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is among the Modern Family cast members saddened by the sudden death of the sitcom’s French Bulldog, Beatrice, who starred as Stella since the show’s fourth season. The actor shared a snapshot of his canine co-star on social media.

“Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice,” Ferguson captioned the photo of himself and husband Justin Mikita standing next to the Frenchie on the set of the ABC series. “We love you so much.” Beatrice started out as Stella during Season 4, after taking over the role from her predecessor, a famous French Bulldog named Brigitte. Beatrice reportedly died just days after the series wrapped production on its final episode, according to The Blast, who first reported the news.

Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much 😭 https://t.co/kYzkl1m3ye pic.twitter.com/aGZZWH695g — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 15, 2020

Beatrice was represented by the Good Dog Animals agency, PEOPLE reports. The agency has not yet commented on Beatrice’s death. However, The Blast reports that a former trainer did confirm Beatrice’s death, sharing a photo of the dog on Instagram and writing, “My Ride Or Die. Always. #Beatrice.”

Stella instantly became a fan-favorite character when she was introduced as Jay Pritchett’s beloved pet during Season 2; Ed O’Neill‘s character loved her just as much as — if not more than — his own children and grandchildren for the rest of the show’s run.

In 2017, Beatrice’s owners, Guin and Steve Solomon, said O’Neill grew to love Beatrice in real life, too. “Ed O’Neill is in love with her!” they told Bodie on the Road in 2017. “It’s very easy working with him because he brings Beatrice treats like popcorn and always looks out for her — like we’ll be doing scenes in the backyard by the pool and in between takes he’ll say, ‘Would you please get Beatrice an umbrella, she’s in the sun!’”

Beatrice was also seen in Suburgatory, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Kominsky Method and Workaholics, according to her Good Dog Animals resume. She also appeared in commercials for Dunkin’ Donuts, MetLife, AvoDerm and Del Monte.

The Modern Family series finale airs April 8 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.