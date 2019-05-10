Jesse J, Channing Tatum’s New Girlfriend, Speaks out About Her Tattoo Typo

Yes, Jessie J knows her tattoo is misspelled. No, she doesn’t care.

The 31-year-old pop star shared a steamy Instagram photo of herself posing in a baby pink bikini that showed off the ink on her hip of song lyrics that say “loose” instead of “lose.”

“Yes my tattoo says… ‘don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars,’” she captioned the post.

But the “Domino” songstress seemed more proud of the fact that came up with the lyrics, rather than regretful that she misspelled them at a younger age.

“Yes they were MY lyrics from my song ‘Who You Are.’ Yes that I wrote. Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong. Yes I repeat it’s spelt wrong. Yes I got it done in Essex. Yes the tattoo artist didn’t mention it. Yes I was 18. Yes It’s the reason I wear everything high waisted,” she continued.”

“And YES I know I have small boobs,” she said. “Don’t waste your time telling me like I don’t see them everyday. Don’t @ me. K bye.”

Plenty of Jessie’s followers left encouraging words in the comments section. “That’s a story you be telling your children one day,” one Instagram user wrote.

“At least you love who you are, that’s the most important thing,” someone else said.

“Don’t waste your time telling them anything Jess, you are the most beautiful queen ever! Haters gonna find some flaws anyway even if you DON’T have ANY,” another said.

“You are amazing just the way you are,” someone else wrote.

The singer’s feisty personality frequently shines through in her social media posts. In March, alongside a photo of herself in a black bikini, she wrote, “Oh and for those telling me I have cellulite. I know. I own a mirror.”

In April, Jessie sent boyfriend Channing Tatum a flirty message for his 39th birthday. She posted an illustration of women with speech bubbles saying “I want you” and “I miss you,” all while she was singing, “It’s your birthday, do, do what you want,” off camera to the tune of her song “It’s My Party.”

The couple has gained a reputation for their cheeky responses to one another on social media since their relationship first became public in October. A few days after Jessie shared the birthday tribute for her beau, he posed fully nude in a shower photo, which he shared on Twitter.

Tatum shared the revealing photo — which covered the NSFW parts, of course — of himself posing under a steady stream of water in a shower, saying he lost a game of Jenga to his girlfriend.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a pictures the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… [Shaking my head] and [f— my life]… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again.”

I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰 📸 : @jessiej pic.twitter.com/4KObBjlMkH — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) May 1, 2019

Tatum and Jessie started dating in October 2018, not long after Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan split.