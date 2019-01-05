‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hesitated in Filing Report Against Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro considered not reporting his latest altercation with Jen Harley to spare his daughter Alaina.

The Jersey Shore star reportedly waited to file a report after a New Year’s Eve confrontation with Harley because he feared his daughter would be taken away from him.

According to Us Weekly, Ortiz-Magro told police officers that he held off on contacting authorities because he “did not know what would happen to his 9-month-old daughter.”

He reportedly worried that involving police in the matter would lead to officials coming after Ariana, a source told the outlet.

News of the battery report, which came after a fight that resulted in the couple breaking up once again.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro spent the holiday at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas and Harley reportedly threw a glass ashtray at her boyfriend during an argument. A source told press when news broke Jan. 2 that Ronnie’s nose might have broken and his top lip was cut in half.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” the insider revealed. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

The source continued, “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Since then, Ortiz-Magro has not directly responded to the reports, and deleted photos with Harley off his social media, also unfollowing her on Instagram. Photos of the incident have been shared by press in the subsequent days, including photos of the reality television personality with a split lip, gashes on his nose and forehead, and a bruise above his eyebrow.

At the same time, Ortiz-Magro became a person of interest on a burglary investigation.

The reality star recently shared a photo of baby Ariana on Instagram amid the drama. “I miss you monster!” he wrote on Friday. “Daddy loves you more than life itself! #MyHeart #MyWorld #ILoveYou #DaddyWillSeeYouSoon.”

The couple’s complicated relationship has been at the center of tabloid news ever since the couple started to break up and get back together continuously since giving birth to Ariana in April. Harley was arrested in June after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro behind her car. She did not face any charges at the time.

Harley has blamed the couple’s problems on the Jersey Shore revival, which was recently renewed for a third season.