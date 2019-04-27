‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Is Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her new boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello are not keeping their relationship on the down low anymore.

One day after the Jersey Shore star revealed she moved on from estranged husband Roger Mathews with the 24-year-old wrestler, Farley took to Instagram Stories to take her fans with them on a romantic getaway.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality star shared several photos and videos of herself and Carpinello as the pair headed to Universal’s Harry Potter world in Florida Saturday, PEOPLE first reported. In one selfie, Farley smiles at the camera as a Carpinello keeps his eyes on the road while rocking a pair of sunglasses.

While waiting for traffic to move along, the couple took the opportunity to cuddle while listening to some tunes.

“Stuck in traffic trying to get to Harry Potter World,” Farley wrote on a video of herself getting a kiss on the forehead from the wrestler.

Farley finally admitted to being in a new relationship on Friday, after weeks of teasing the relationship on her social media platforms. Farley teased fans last week when she shared a video of herself at lunch, showing only Carpinello’s arm.

She revealed the relationship during an appearance on It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, hosted by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Joey Camasta.

Farley played it coy during the podcast taping, refusing to name Carpinello, calling him only by his age, “24,” and revealing that he will appear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3.

“’24’ is 24,” she said. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24.’”

Farley also commented on her divorce with Mathews, adding “I wish it was over but it’s not so I decided to move on and I moved on with a 24-year old. Life is a f—ing roller coaster but it’s very enjoyable. I’m living my best life right now.”

Polizzi chimed in on Farley’s new relationship, calling 24 “very handsome.”

She continued, “Jenni has been going through some s—, but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

Mathews seems to also be on board with his estranged wife’s new relationship, telling Page Six: “He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them.”

Farley filed for divorce from her husband, also getting a restraining order against him in December after she accused him of abuse. The couple shares daughter Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2.