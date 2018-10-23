‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Must Begin Prison Sentence by January 2019

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has some time to enjoy his new marriage, as he reportedly does not have to enter prison until January of 2019.

The reality star is facing eight months behind bars for years of tax evasion. His plea deal earned him a reduced sentence, and according to a new report by The Blast, it is also keeping him out on the streets for the holiday season. New court documents show that Sorrentino has until Jan. 15, 2019 to report to the Bureau of Prisons to begin his sentence.

The delayed punishment was requested by Sorrentino himself, and the judge in his case granted it just this week. The documents note that the judge felt it safe to grant this request based on Sorrentino’s stellar record of compliance with the court throughout the proceedings.

Sorrentino’s wedding to his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, is scheduled for Nov. 1. With the delayed start to his prison term, this leaves plenty of time for a wedding, a honeymoon and an adjustment to married life. However, Sorrentino must remain within the tri-state area until then.

Sorrentino has come a long way in his trial, where he initially faced the possibility of many years in prison. With the help of his brother, the reality star managed to avoid paying an estimated $8.9 million in taxes over the course of several years. When it was all said and done, Sorrentino faced eight months behind bars and another two under supervised probation. In addition, he was hit with about $133,000 total in fines — a small fraction of what he had cost the government. Sorrentino is also expected to perform 500 hours of community service. His brother is going to prison for a total of 2 years.

Sorrentino is also permanently prohibited from opening new bank accounts or lines of credit, and he cannot take on new debt, accept new loans or major financial obligations. This means that the newlywed will never share a joint bank account with his wife, and everything from a car loan to a store credit card will have to be in her name alone.

Sorrentino is also expected to maintain his sobriety, which was a major factor in his case. The former reality star is prohibited from drinking in the time leading up to his prison sentence, as his defense rested largely on his longstanding problems with addiction.