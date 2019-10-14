‘Jersey Shore’: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Calls Angelina Pivarnick ‘Pathetic’ After Zack Carpinello Drama

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is not happy with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Angelina Pivarnick after last week’s episode. She called Pivarnick “pathetic” as she tried to defend herself over last week’s apparent infidelity scandal on the show.

This past “Jerzday” was an explosive one for Farley and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Zack Carpinello. The two seemed happy together, but in the latest episode, Carpinello was filmed putting the moves on Pivarnick at a Las Vegas nightclub. Farley was furious not only at the indiscretion, but that it was a secret for five months.

Farley confirmed that this was the first she was hearing about Carpinello’s flirtation with Pivarnick for the first time after the episode aired. As angry as she was at him, she told her Instagram followers that she felt “disrespected” by Pivarnick as well, referring to her “someone I called a friend.”

Honestly, you’re so pathetic it’s not even worth it. But just remember… i see these too and know exactly what happened without the editing… so I’ll handle this another day… enjoy tweeting https://t.co/hQsyWgYuKq — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 11, 2019

Viewers saw Pivarnick addressing the scandal on screen. Co-star Vinny Guidagnino noticed it as well, so fans were puzzled as to why they did not tell Farley in the five months before the episode aired. Farley had some harsh words for Pivarnick’s live-tweet of the episode.

“Honestly, you’re so pathetic it’s not even worth it,” Farley wrote to her co-star. “But just remember… I see these too and know exactly what happened without the editing… so I’ll handle this another day… enjoy tweeting.”

In another tweet, Pivarnick tried to play it off as though she and Farley had solidarity on the issue, believing that she was the victim of Carpinello’s harassment.

Ummm you told zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas… and also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say 🧐 but I’ll save that for another day Angelina https://t.co/wvtAPMcdlc — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 11, 2019

“No there’s a difference between me telling the roomies about my sex life but I didn’t know this kid from Adam. So yeah it’s not cool,” she wrote.

“Ummm you told zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas… and also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say,” Farley replied with a detective emoji. “but I’ll save that for another day Angelina.”

Many commenters seemed to take Farley’s side, feeling that it was over the line for her cast-mates to withhold this information from her for months, especially as Carpinello grew closer with her family and her children.

“She was all over him too… I saw her ass in his face,” one person commented on Instagram. “Real friend there. She stirred the pot knowing it would end up on TV. If she was a true friend, she would’ve checked him and then came straight to me. She lived for the drama and straight disrespect.”

It is unclear how this drama will play out through the rest of the season, as Farley was reportedly in the dark the whole time. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.