‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Weigh In on Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Baby Name Reveal, and They Love It

Jersey Shore fans are giving their seal of approval after Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed the name of her third baby.

The reality television star dropped the name of baby No. 3 with Jionni LaValle on her Instagram Story Thursday as she opened presents for the baby boy from co-star Deena Cortese.

“Look what Deena got me! Deena, when I opened this, I cried. So you guys know the name. It’s going to be Angelo,” Polizzi told the camera in the video, sending her fans into a frenzy.

Fans of the reality star — who is already mom to Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4 — took to the comments section of her latest baby bump photo to share their feelings on the baby’s name.

“My oldest son’s name is Angelo!!!! Good, strong name!” One fan wrote.

“Such a beautiful name! My second born is also named Angelo,” another user commented, praising the parents’ choice.

“She’s naming him Angelo! That was my grandpa’s name! So cool, good throwback Italian name,” A third user wrote.

Polizzi surprised fans with the news she was expecting her third child on Thanksgiving, posing with her two kids and a sonogram. Since then, she has been open about every stage of her pregnancy, including the difficulties of the first few weeks.

“I’m super nauseous, much more than I was with my other two,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I just feel like every day I wake up and there’s something wrong with me. My stomach hurts or I’m cranky and I can’t move and just to need to lay down. It’s really annoying, the pregnancy. It’s not my favorite.”

The MTV star has been feeling much better lately, however, and delighting fans with her baby bump snapshots.

“omg she’s naming him Angelo!!” Another fan cheered.

“I love that name!!!!!!!!!” another follower commented, adding a red heart.

“Love the name Angelo if that’s it! I’m almost 32 weeks also and going with an Italian boys name too. They are the best!!” Another fan wrote.

Polizzi will not have much down time with baby Angelo after his birth, as she previously told PEOPLE she is too busy to take maternity leave this time around.

“That’s not a thing,” Polizzi said. “I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better. So taking a day off… that stresses me out, actually.”