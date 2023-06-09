Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan Announce Joint Tour

Jim Gaffigan and Jerry Seinfeld will perform a four-arena tour scheduled for this fall. Among the upcoming dates are Friday, November 3, at the Chase Center in San Francisco; Saturday, November 4, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles; Friday, November 10, in Chicago; and Saturday, November 11, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, reported Deadline. There was no information on which comedian would go on first or whether they would trade places. "Jim and I met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and have been talking about doing this for years," said Seinfeld in a statement. "We finally made the schedules work out. Can't wait." "I'm so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of," Gaffigan also stated. "I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows." During a 2017 interview with Australian news outlet news.com.au, Gaffigan talked about what he felt was the most surprising part of appearing in Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee with Seinfeld.

"What surprised me is after the show, I became friendly with Jerry," the comedian said. "I was surprised that we became friends, like texting and email buddies, just because I remember being a kid and watching him on TV. That's pretty weird." Though they've been acquaintances for some time, and Gaffigan considers himself stylistically similar to Seinfeld, they weren't exactly good friends before the episode was filmed. "I've known him off and on for 15 years, but doing Comedians In Cars was one of those things where I think we realised how much we have in common," Gaffigan said, "and now we're in love." Likewise, in a 2019 interview with Slash Film, Gaffigan waxes poetic about what makes Seinfeld one of the comedic greats.

"I think the most impressive thing is that Jerry Seinfeld is 65 years old," Gaffigan said. "Granted he is famous, but what's amazing is that he kills today after he gets the applause because of Comedians in Cars, Seinfeld, and Bee Movie and all that. He kills consistently at the age of 65 that he did when he was 40, so he's spanning different decades...The thing is, what Jerry has done and subtly over years, because we've become much more of a voyeuristic and an exhibitionist culture, is the Jerry of the 70s, of the 80s, provided no information about his life," he continued. "He's provided more autobiographical point of views stuff. He would hate me for saying this, but you can just be observational like in the 80s, but in this day and age you have to, and maybe it's a result of the Kardashians or whatever, but you have to open up a little bit. Jerry is much more open than he was in the 80s, but that's just me being a nerd." Ticketmaster will begin selling tickets for all four shows at 10 a.m. (local time) on Friday, June 16.