Jerry Seinfeld Defends Jimmy Fallon Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Jimmy Fallon has been facing "toxic workplace" allegations, but the Tonight Show host is getting support from Jerry Seinfeld. This week, journalist Krystie Lee Yandoli published a Rolling Stone exposé, in which 14 former Tonight Show staffers — and two current ones — accused the host of creating a "toxic workplace." Seinfeld has spoken out in defense of Fallon, specifically refuting one story that involved the stand-up comedian.

In the article, two employees discussed an awkward public incident in which they claimed Fallon "scolded" a crew member who was managing the cue cards while he and Seinfeld were taping. They claim that the "uncomfortable" situation prompted Seinfeld to urge Fallon to make an apology to the crew member. "It was very awkward, and Jerry [Seinfeld] was like, 'You should apologize to him,' almost trying to make it a joke," a former employee stated. "It was one of the strangest moments ever and so many people were there, so it's kind of hard to forget."

In response to the story, Seinfeld has issued a rebuttal, stating that he did not perceive the situation as being as tense as the former employee recalled. "This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well," he said, per ET. "I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off. It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events."

Additionally, an NBC spokesperson gave a statement in response to the exposé, though they did not mention Fallon by name. "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority," the spokesperson stated. "As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."

ET also reports that several Tonight Show staffers have since shared positive statements about working on the late-night talk show. "I always look forward to coming into work, and it is a true work family," one producer offered. "People are people and have good and bad days, but I have to say, I can't think of any bad days or times I've had at the show."

"Rolling Stone's story completely misrepresents the atmosphere at the Tonight Show," a Tonight Show assistant added. "I've had an incredible time working at the show – this is a team that works together and is unendingly creative in making comedy that makes people smile. Jimmy has a great heart and a genuine goal of bringing joy to everyone."