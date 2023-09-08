Jimmy Fallon Breaks Silence on 'Tonight Show' Toxic Accusations

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon apologized Thursday to the show's staff after 16 current and former employees charged him with creating an environment that was 'toxic' to work in during their tenure. In a Zoom call he held with his staff Thursday evening, the host expressed regret for his actions and asked for forgiveness. "I feel so bad I can't even tell you," Fallon is reported to have told staffers during a meeting, according to Rolling Stone, which broke the story of his unpredictable behavior behind the scenes. Several staff members claim Fallon's apology "felt pretty earnest." "It's embarrassing and I feel so bad," Fallon allegedly said. "Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can't even tell you." "I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody," Fallon reportedly added. "It should be the best show."

Former and current employees have spoken of the star's "hissy fits," forcing them to break down in "crying rooms," causing their hair to fall out, as well as triggering suicidal thoughts in them. They claimed that Fallon's erratic behavior, including "outbursts" toward workers, is at the root of a "pretty glum atmosphere." Even though Fallon's light-hearted anecdotes, games, challenges, and trivia garner millions of weekly views online, it's claimed he has unpredictable mood swings. "It was like, if Jimmy is in a bad mood, everyone's day is f—," a former employee told Rolling Stone.

According to employees, who say the message “felt pretty earnest,” Jimmy Fallon also acknowledged the amount of turnover The Tonight Show has had with its showrunners.



“I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody,” Fallon said.



🔗 https://t.co/pDZJ4dmI6h pic.twitter.com/2LfP4eXn4N — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 7, 2023

"People wouldn't joke around in the office, and they wouldn't stand around and talk to each other. It was very much like, focus on whatever it is that you have to do because Jimmy's in a bad mood, and if he sees that, he might fly off." According to reports, his inconsistent and abrasive attitude permeates the program's chain of command, where nine showrunners have been involved in the past nine years. "I just don't think they've landed on a leader who can keep it together," another former staffer told Rolling Stone. None of the nine showrunners opted to speak in a negative or positive light about the show.

More than 50 current and former Tonight Show employees were interviewed for the story. No one praised the work environment or spoke on the record. Under the condition of anonymity, the 16 people who spoke up worked in production crews and writers' rooms in various roles. However, DailyMail.com reports that a source close to the Tonight Show told them: "The things being reported in this article happened years ago and just aren't reflective of the atmosphere today. Nobody is denying that things happened in the past, but any previous issues have been dealt with, and everyone has moved on since then. A lot of these are old anecdotes that have already been reported, and it's unclear to everyone why they're being brought up again years later. So many current staff members have positive things to say about the show, but they aren't being given a chance. This isn't who Jimmy is, and this isn't in any way what the show is like today."

A spokesperson for NBC told Rolling Stone the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon is the same as any other place of work. 'We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority,' the spokesperson said. "As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated, and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."