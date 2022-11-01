'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Premiere Date, Teaser Revealed

Mayor of Kingstown will be back soon. Paramount+ just announced that Season 2 of the drama will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15 2023. They also released a new teaser showing the aftermath of the Season 1 finale.

Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, a power broker in Kingstown, Michigan where "the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." Viewers are introduced to the corrupt, seedy life of a prison town, and the ironic absence of justice there. The crime thriller was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, both of whom have worked as both actors and writers before.

Season 1 of Mayor of Kingstown was about Mike McLusky taking charge as the unofficial "mayor" of the town following the death of his brother, Mitch. Over the course of the season, we learned that Mike had served time in the Kingstown prison and had ever worked as the "shot-caller" for all the white inmates there. However, he had also dreamed about getting out of his criminal lifestyle for years.

The show's other stars include Dianne Wiest as Mike's mother, Miriam – a college professor who volunteers to teach at the prison and Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Mike's younger brother and a local detective. Dillon plays Kyle's partner Ian Ferguson, while Tobi Bamtefa plays Bunny Washington, a local gang leader. The show also stars Aidan Gillen, Kyle Chandler, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha-rez Lass and Nishi Munshi.

The series premiered in November of 2021 and aired from week to week. It was renewed within weeks of its season finale. It's not clear what the schedule for Season 2 is yet, nor whether it will have 10 episodes like its predecessor. Season 2 was filmed in June in Pennsylvania.

Because the show aired exclusively on Paramount+, there is no data on viewership publicly available on Mayor of Kingstown. However, judging by the reviews the show's renewal was a bit of a surprise. The show only got 32 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average score of 5.8 out of 10. However, the audience score was much higher at 89 percent positive, so perhaps Paramount+ is counting on a dedicated audience to keep the show going.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+. Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Jan. 15.