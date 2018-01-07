Jennifer Lopez Voices Support for Golden Globe Protestors from Puerto Rico

Although Jennifer Lopez will not be at the Golden Globes tonight, the singer and actress is still supporting the “Time’s Up” campaign from afar. She and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are spending this weekend in Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria.

“Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles and a lot of the women with #TimesUp are standing up for equality, to be treated equally, and for sexual harassment,” Lopez said while wearing all black. “And I stand here today in black doing the same from far away. And it’s the same thing with here in Puerto Rico. We want to be treated equally.”

Rodriguez stood behind her, applauding after her speech. Lopez, Rodriguez and her ex-husband Mac Anthony helped organize a benefit concert, One Voice: Somos Live! for Puerto Rico.

According to E! News, Lopez and Rodriguez personally raised over $26 million before the broadcast. The telethon itself raised over $9 million.

On Jan. 1, over 300 Hollywood women — including Ashley Judd, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Stone — joined forces to launch the “Time’s Up” campaign to fight sexual harassment and inequality in the work place. The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund has also raised over $15 million to help women find representation in sexual harassment cases.

Several stars will be wearing black to the Golden Globes, along with a “Time’s Up” pin.