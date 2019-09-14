Jennifer Lopez Spoiled With Love and Cake From Alex Rodriguez to Celebrate ‘Hustlers’ Premiere

Jennifer Lopez has had quite the week. Her new film Hustlers premiered at TIFF and hit theaters everywhere, sparking awards chatter for her to coincide with chatter that she might perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl.

While the news is mostly speculation, Hustlers is getting great reviews and raking in the cash at the box office. It’s also creating opportunities for Alex Rodriguez to spoil his future wife a bit and congratulate her on the new film.

As part of her Instagram Story on Friday, Lopez showcased a Hustlers cake in honor of the film’s opening weekend and gave fans a look at a sweet note the former MLB all-star wrote.

“Baby, congratulations on Hustlers. So proud of you! Love hustling through life with you. Love, Macho,” the note reads.

Lopez gushes about the surprise throughout the video, showing off the cake that features a silhouetted stripper on a pole with the cake as a stage and edible dollar bills lying around the outside according to PEOPLE.

The singer closes out the shot by saying that Rodriguez is “the best” and placing an overlay on the clip reading, “I love you A-rod.”

The former baseball star is out of town for coverage of this weekend’s Phillies series for ESPN, so he couldn’t be on hand to deliver the gift himself. That said, Lopez has been busy too with promotion of the film and planning for her future wedding. This includes the major name that will be walking her down the aisle.

Ahead of all that, Lopez appeared in the introduction for the premiere of FOX NFL Sunday, giving plenty of fans a reason to think she’s Super Bowl-bound. Apart from the spectacle of the event and the spotlight it puts on the artists, the game will come from Miami and give an extra special allure to Lopez taking the stage.

“I mean, it would be awesome,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight during an interview. “I think, like, when you’re a little girl and you’re dreaming, you know, you want to be an actress or you want to be a singer. There are certain things you hope to accomplish one day, and that’s definitely one of those.”