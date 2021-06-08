Jennifer Lopez Signs Multi-Year Production Deal With Netflix

✖

Jennifer Lopez is unstoppable! She may have just gone through a public breakup, but she's already found someone else and she just signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix. The actress and singer will produce both film and television projects that are both scripted and unscripted.

Lopez, who is the CEO of Nuyorican Productions, will work alongside the production company's partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. "Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world," the streaming platform's head of global films, Scott Stuber, said in a statement according to Variety.

The praises kept rolling when Bela Bajaria who is Netflix's head of global TV said that the 51-year-old is a "singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world. For years, she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I'm looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love." The projects that Lopez and her business partners will work on, will aim to highlight female actors of diversity, writers and filmmakers. Fans are thrilled to see this as Lopez has been a huge advocate for women over the years.

In a statement that Lopez gave, she felt that there was no better platform to work with other than Netflix. "I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past," she said. "We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away."

Over the last three years, Lopez has been at an all-time high in her career. She's starred in films, performed at the Super Bowl and now her production deal with Netflix has her fans in awe. Now that she's back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, onlookers are gushing over that too. Just weeks after calling off her engagement and going separate ways from Alex Rodriguez, she and the actor rekindled their romance and fans are all for it.