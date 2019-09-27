Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show: What to Expect

It was announced this week that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show next year, and fans have gone into overdrive after learning the girl-powered news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 26, 2019 at 12:50pm PDT

Lopez and Shakira appeared in a taped segment for Thursday Night Football on Sept. 26, discussing the upcoming show and giving fans a tiny taste of what they might see.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is gonna be so much fun!” Lopez said before praising her co-headliner. “She’s such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing.”

“There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night,” she continued. “It’s going to be an exciting show.”

“That’s what you can expect. When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!”

Lopez also opened up about the performance while speaking with reporters at the New York City pop-up for her new fragrance, Promise, on Thursday, Sept. 26.

“I don’t know if any of you have been to any of my shows, but I love performing and I’m super excited,” Lopez told Us Weekly and other outlets. “We had an amazing tour this summer, so I feel really in shape for a show right now. I’m excited!”

“It’s a huge platform, big stage to perform on — one of the biggest shows of the year — and every artist dreams of doing it,” she continued. “I’m so excited that they chose two strong women, but also Latinas.”

While the two stars likely won’t reveal much more about their performance ahead of time, there are a few things that fans can be sure to expect when the women hit the stage. Both Lopez and Shakira are known just as much for their party-starting music as their dance moves, so it’s a given that the Super Bowl will see its fair share of dancing come February.

Lopez made the halftime announcement coming off of her It’s My Party Tour, which ran from June through August and served as a celebration for the Bronx native’s 50th birthday. Her most recent studio album was 2014’s A.K.A. and she has released several singles since.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Feb. 2, 2020, which is Shakira’s birthday. The Colombian singer’s latest album was 2017’s El Dorado, and her 25-year career has given fans hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Chantaje” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”

Photo Credit: Getty / Khaled Desouki