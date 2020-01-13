Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Reportedly Not Getting Along Ahead of Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

With just days to go until the highly anticipated Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show next month, drama seems to be surfacing among its performers, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira according to sources from celebrity columnist, Love B. Scott. With the two tapped to perform together and kick off one of the biggest concerts of the year, sources are alleging how things aren’t going according to plan for the award-winning singers and interactions have been “icy.”

“As usual with these Super Bowl performances, the performers are having trouble fitting their set into the time constraints,” the source told Love B. Scott, who is known to be good friends with Lopez, among stars like Mariah Carey and Ne-Yo. “Right now, the halftime show in the works is running way longer than the allotted time. The NFL, along with the powers-that-be are trying to solve the issue.”

To make matters worse, Lopez and Shakira aren’t exactly as “cozy” as social media and advertising has promoted. “There were initial plans for them to perform a significant portion of the halftime show together — but that’s out the window,” the source added. “As of now, they’re just planning to appear briefly together at the end of the set. There isn’t any real feud, but there’s definitely a chill in the air between the two stars.”

The source adds how tensions have risen over the mere fact that the Colombian-born artist wasn’t initially part of the show and instead, brought on after Lopez was finalized by the NFL.

“They’re telling everyone that limiting how much time Jennifer and Shakira spend on stage together has a lot to do with their different styles of music, but others close to production say that it has more to do with the fact that Jennifer was forced into sharing the performance with Shakira in the first place. Initially, she believed the halftime show was hers alone — only to have the NFL and Pepsi (the Super Bowl halftime show sponsor) add Shakira later,” the source said.

The news comes on the heels of Lopez sharing with fans an exclusive sneak peek at the Halftime Show shenanigans on her TikTok account, as shared via her Instagram on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after, Lopez admitted to Extra per Us Weekly that she was a “little sore” during rehearsals for the anticipated performance.

“I’m a little sore right now… not gonna lie,” Lopez laughed. “Taking it day by day, trying to parcel out my time, flying back and forth from Miami to here on the weekends. Listen, I am not complaining; it’s amazing to have to do that, to have to go to Super Bowl rehearsals, to have to come here for award shows. I’m fine, I’m fine.”

The site of the 54th Super Bowl event, scheduled to play Feb. 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will also be a personal one for Lopez as she has close ties to the location. Fans of the artist extraordinaire will know that she and fiancé, Alex Rodriguez have a home in the area.

The upcoming event also will be the 11th Super Bowl hosted by the South Florida region, and sixth Super Bowl hosted in Miami Gardens with the last, Super Bowl XLIV, being almost 10 years ago.

Photo credit: Getty Images