See Jennifer Lopez in Post-Christmas Workout Session

Jennifer Lopez is working off the extra calories from the holidays with a post-Christmas yoga workout session.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of herself during a yoga session. Wearing a tight black tank top and gray leggings with her hair pulled into a bun, a yoga mat, towel, and bottles of water can be seen in the background. The picture is captioned with the hashtag “#yogastrong.”

The picture follows Lopez’s Christmas spent with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, marking their first holiday season together. The two spent the day with Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max Muñiz, and her extended family in Miami, Florida.

“Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones… sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS ❤️#lovepost #pajamajammyjam,” Lopez captioned a photo of her family dressed in plaid pajamas, which shows the 48-year-old getting cozy with Rodrigues and her twins.