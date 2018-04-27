Jennifer Lopez Addresses Engagement Rumors After New Single Sparks Speculation

Jennifer Lopez is asking for a ring on her latest single, and now revealing she’s definitely talking to Alex Rodriguez about it.

The World of Dance judge premiered her new Spanish-language track “El Anillo,” which translates to “The Ring,” on Thursday at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, sparking speculation about the future of her relationship with the retired Yankees player.

First reported by E! News, the song contains lyrics such as “Where’s the ring?” and “I’ve never felt anything this big, and your wild side drives me mad” and mentions a “home run with three on base.”

Lopez discussed the song, which was written by Venezuelan songwriter Oscarcito, in an interview with Beats’ 1’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music.

“Here’s what’s happening,” Lopez said. “Right now, the songs that I have coming out, everything that’s going on with women — it’s a very empowering time for us. It’s a good time for us. We’re like, ‘Yo this is not OK/this is OK, I want to be treated with respect, I want my place in your life, I want to be paid equally.’ And my next two songs kind of deal with that. It’s like, ‘Where’s my ring, and where’s my money?’”

She also gave insight on her relationship with Rodriguez.

“We’re good right now,” she said. “I’m not trying to rush into anything, I’ve done that before, to no avail. I’m a little bit more grown up now and I like to let things take their natural course. We are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time and our kids love each other.”

Lopez also opened up about listening to the song for the first time and being nervous about letting Rodriguez tune in.

“I go, ‘Baby you should come listen to this,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh yeah OK.’ I said ‘I really want you to hear it, before I say that I’ll record it,’” she said. “So he listened to it and he’s so funny, he’s like, ’13?’ You know, which is his number. He goes, ‘Grand slam, home run, three on base,’ he’s like, ‘This almost sounds like it’s about us!’ I said, ‘Baby, it is about us! They wrote it for me to sing!’ I said, ‘Are you OK with that?’ I said, ‘I think it’s a great song. I love it. I think it’s what most women want to say. You know like, ‘Yo, what’s up, we’re good, what are we doing?’ He was like, ‘Yeah baby do it, that’ll be fun.’ He goes, ‘I love the song.’”

The video for “El Anillo” also premiered Thursday, with Lopez saying it’s her favorite music video to date.

“Again, that whole idea of women being queens and understanding that and treating yourself like that and making somebody fight for you,” she said. “That’s what the concept of it was. It’s like, ‘Fight for me, and then you can ask me to marry you.’ And then, ‘OK where’s my ring?’”

Lopez discussed the possibility of walking down the aisle once more in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR back in March.

“I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship,” the star shared. “But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

“It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well,” she added of her relationship with the former MLB star. “We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.”

Both Lopez and Rodriguez have children from previous marriages, with Lopez sharing 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony while Rodriguez has daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9 with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.