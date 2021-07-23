Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Go Semi-Instagram Official at Leah Remini's Birthday Party

✖

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made it Instagram official... sort of. The social media roll-out has begun with some subtle photos of the couple at Leah Remini's 51st birthday party. Remini and Lopez have been best friends for years, so it makes sense that she would have brought Affleck along. The couple has made it clear that they are working to integrate their lives, including spending time with each other's children, so it's all a part of the relationship process. Remini shared a video on Instagram showing off photos from the night, and Lopez and Affleck can be seen together in numerous photos.

"Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday," Remini wrote. "I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me. It’s been an interesting year, so this birthday meant a lot for many reasons. I love you family, I love you friends that have become family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini)

Affleck and Lopez have been getting serious quickly after rekindling their romance. Rumors have been swirling that they are planning to move in together in Los Angeles, and those rumors reached a fever pitch this week after the couple was photographed house hunting in Hollywood earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, the pair was seen touring at least three mansions in the area, including one $65 million home that is part of Billionaire's Row in Holmby Hills.

Affleck was seen driving Lopez to each home and the two were snapped, sharing a kiss in the car. The $65 million mansion, named Il Magione, is over 31,000 square feet and features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with amenities, including a bowling alley. Despite reports that the pair is planning on sharing a home, a source told TMZ that Affleck was accompanying Lopez on her own tour and that "the two aren't ready to shack up together ... at least not yet."

The singer has been seen touring schools in Los Angeles for her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who are reportedly okay with moving to California. Lopez has previously been based in Miami, making it easy for Max and Emme to spend time with their dad, Marc Anthony.

A source told Us Weekly that "Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working," adding, "They plan on moving in together very soon." Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged and split in 2004. However, they rekindled their relationship earlier this year and started in April after Lopez split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.