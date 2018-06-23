Watch Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Daughter Dance on a Boat

Jennifer Lopez knows the way to Alex Rodriguez‘s daughter Natasha’s heart: Dancing to her new single “Dinero” — and they both got the moves down cold!

In a video posted by the former New York Yankees star-turned sports analyst’s Instagram Friday night, the singer and teen perform the choreography for the catchy song together while wearing printed bikini tops and pants. The two families were bonding while on a boat ride during their summer vacation.

#dinero #tashi @jlo A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 22, 2018 at 11:34pm PDT

Lopez and Rodriguez have been together for more than a year and often spend time with all their kids. Lopez has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. Rodriquez has Natasha, 13 and 10-year-old daughter Ella.

Rodriguez also took to the social media platform to share an adorable photo of Lopez with both of their daughters sitting in a parked convertible.

“My girls,” he wrote on the caption along with a red heart emoji.

According to E! News, Rodriguez and his daughters are huge fans of Lopez’s music. The girls, along with Emme, even danced to Lopez’s hit single “Jenny From the Block” at a dance recital in early June.

Back in September, Lopez also helped coach Ella on her singer. Natasha has also sung in front of Lopez by herself.

Lopez released her single “Dinero”, featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B. in May.

Back in April, the World of Dance judge premiered another Spanish-language track “El Anillo,” which translates to “The Ring,” sparking speculation that the beloved celebrity couple were engaged.

At the time, Lopez discussed the song, which was written by Venezuelan songwriter Oscarcito, and the rumors in an interview with Beats’ 1’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music.

“Here’s what’s happening,” Lopez said. “Right now, the songs that I have coming out, everything that’s going on with women — it’s a very empowering time for us. It’s a good time for us. We’re like, ‘Yo this is not OK/this is OK, I want to be treated with respect, I want my place in your life, I want to be paid equally.’ And my next two songs kind of deal with that. It’s like, ‘Where’s my ring, and where’s my money?’”

She also gave insight on her relationship with Rodriguez.

“We’re good right now,” she said. “I’m not trying to rush into anything, I’ve done that before, to no avail. I’m a little bit more grown up now and I like to let things take their natural course. We are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time and our kids love each other.”

Excuse us while we go learn the “Dinero” dance moves now.