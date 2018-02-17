Jennifer Lawrence Plans to Take a Year off From Acting

Jennifer Lawrence is taking a break from acting to pursue another passion — civic engagement.

The Red Sparrow star will reportedly put a pause on her acting career for a year to help encourage Americans to participate in the 2018 local elections.

“I’m going to take the next year off,” the 27-year-old actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight Thursday. “I’m going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.Us … trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.”

“It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan [politics],” Lawrence said of her involvement with the non-profit organization. “It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

The move is not out of the ordinary for the young actress, who has taken a stand for many different causes throughout her career. In January, Lawrence participated in the Women’s March, sharing a photo on Facebook with the caption, “I stand in solidarity for Women’s rights, Equal pay, DACA, CHIP.” In the photo, Lawrence held a sign that read, “A woman’s place is in the revolution.”

In December, Lawrence was honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment Power 100 breakfast in Los Angeles, where she expanded on what compels her to speak out on issues of women’s rights, equality and more.

“It’s not easy to speak out. It’s not easy to face criticism on a global scale. But the fact is I have been given a platform, and if I don’t use it, then I don’t deserve it,” Lawrence said while accepting the award. “This last year has been a trying and challenging time in our world and our industry specifically. Every day, we wake up to a myriad of headlines that deeply impact us, from around the globe.”

The actress was one of the many hundred of celebrities whose private photos were hacked and leaked Aug. 31, 2014.

“I feel like I got gang-banged by the f—ing planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me,” she said. “You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

Lawrence said making her new film, Francis Lawrence’s Red Sparrow, has helped her move on from the scandal.

“[The film] was really sexual, which has always scared me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve always been like, ‘Absolutely no way’ — especially after what happened [with the nude hack] — ‘no way am I ever gonna do anything sexual.’ So, for me, doing Red Sparrow — I felt like I was getting something back that had been taken from me.”

Lawrence is currently busy promoting the release of the film, set to hit theaters Friday, March 2.