Jennifer Lawrence Blasts Critics of Red Sparrow Dress as ‘Sexist’

Jennifer Lawrence is calling her haters out after a controversy emerged surrounding a dress she wore to a photo call.

The actress, who is promoting her latest film Red Sparrow in London, posed for photographers in a black Versace dress. Her castmates all wore jackets and additional layers as they stood on a roof with the London Eye in the backdrop.

Apparently the photo did not sit well with fans and tabloids, according to Entertainment Weekly. One Twitter user called the images “quietly depressing,” while others claimed it was sexist to have the actress appear in a small dress amid cold weather.

With that and many tabloids calling the photo evidence of Hollywood sexism, Lawrence took to Facebook to release a statement surround the dress controversy.

“This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended,” the Oscar winner wrote on Facebook.

“That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.”

She continued saying, “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over- reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”

The actress recently made headlines when she announced Red Sparrow as her last film before a year-long acting hiatus where she will focus on political engagement.

“I’m going to take the next year off,” the 27-year-old actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight Thursday. “I’m going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.Us … trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.”

“It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan [politics],” Lawrence said of her involvement with the non-profit organization. “It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

The move is not out of the ordinary for the young actress, who has taken a stand for many different causes throughout her career.