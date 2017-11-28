That Time Jennifer Lawrence Stripped Down in Kris Jenner’s Closet

Kris Jenner is one well-connected woman. So well-connected, in fact, that she’s had Jennifer Lawrence over for dinner a few times, and the two even had a bestie moment trying on clothes in Jenner’s walk-in closet.

Jenner joined Steve Harvey on his talk show, STEVE, Tuesday morning and the two talked about the infamous time that Lawrence, 27, somehow ended up naked in the 62-year-old momager’s closet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner told Harvey that their friendship started a few years ago when someone from Lawrence’s team asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch to “surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake.”

“When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited…and we’ve had this little texting friendship from then on,” Jenner said.

Fast-forward a few years to the time Jenner had the Hunger Games star over for dinner, and the two friends started getting giddy after a few drinks.

“We started having a few cocktails, and we were having so much fun. And as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some stuff, and she started trying some stuff on,” Jenner explained.

After some pestering from Harvey on how exactly it went from trying on clothes to Lawrence being naked in Jenner’s closet, Jenner essentially explained, “She just took off her jeans and went for it!”

During a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month in which Lawrence interviewed Kim Kardashian, the two recalled the famed meeting through laughter.

“So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives. It was so funny,” Kardashian recalled.

Lawrence said, “I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing.”

In that same interview, Lawrence tried to trick Kardashian into commenting about the ongoing feud between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian‘s ex-fiance with whom he shares his daughter Dream.

“I always said when someone is going to ask me: Dream is going to see this one day and so it’s just super respectful not to say anything about my niece’s mom,” Kardashian responded.

“Got it. Totally,” Lawrence replied.