Jennifer Lawrence Gets Emotional Discussing ‘Violating’ Photo Hack

Three years after hundreds of celebrities’ private photos were hacked and leaked worldwide, Jennifer Lawrence is still coming to terms with what happened.

“When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words,” Lawrence recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I think that I’m still actually processing it.”

The 27-year-old Lawrence said she felt like she got “gang-banged by the f***ing planet” when nude photos of her were released on Aug. 31, 2014.

“I feel like I got gang-banged by the f***ing planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me,” the mother! star said. “You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

After the photos, which had been stored on her Apple iCloud account, were leaked, people approached her about suing Apple and others, she said. She declined to do that, instead focusing on “healing,” because “none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and [then-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult], the person that they were intended for.”

Lawrence also recalled a moment a year and a half ago, when she cried after someone told her she was a good role model for girls.

“I felt like, ‘I can’t believe somebody still feels that way after what happened,’ ” the Hunger Games star said. “It’s so many different things to process when you’ve been violated like that.”

Lawrence said making her new film, Francis Lawrence’s Red Sparrow, has helped her move on from the scandal.

“[The film] was really sexual, which has always scared me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve always been like, ‘Absolutely no way’ — especially after what happened [with the nude hack] — ‘no way am I ever gonna do anything sexual.’ So, for me, doing Red Sparrow — I felt like I was getting something back that had been taken from me.”

Lawrence recently starred in mother!, which was directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky. She’ll next be seen in Red Sparrow, which opens on March 2, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which hits theaters on Nov. 2, 2018.