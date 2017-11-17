Jennifer Hudson Confronted by Ex Claiming She Cheated With Music Producer

Days after the news broke that Jennifer Hudson split from her fiancé David Otunga, seeking a protective order, TMZ reports that Otunga confronted Hudson before the breakup claiming she was also seeing music producer Mali Music.

Hudson reportedly denied having any relationship with the producer, but Otunga believes the two were having an affair for months before he confronted her.

TMZ reports that Hudson and Mali Music met years ago when she hired him to perform at a party. They reportedly became friends and worked in the studio together several times. In an interview with Charlamagne tha God in 2014, she called him her “dream artists” and said, “My favorite artist is Mali Music. See, y’all don’t even know who he is. Y’all gotta look up Mali Music, trust me.”

Mali Music was initially deeply rooted in gospel music before converting to secular tunes.

TMZ also reported that police removed Otunga, 37, from the couple’s home earlier this week after Hudson, 36, got a restraining order, claiming that she feared him, he had gotten physical with her and he was a threat to her and their 8-year-old son, David Otunga Jr.

“Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé,” Hudson’s reps told PEOPLE on Thursday. “Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” the rep added.

According to Otunga’s attorney, Tracy Rizzo, the restraining order has no merit and is an attempt for her to get custody of Otunga Jr.

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now,” Rizzo said in an interview with TMZ. “However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.”

Rizzo said Otunga never once physically harassed or threatened Hudson or their son.

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim,” Rizzo said. “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son.”

The former wrestler proposed to the American Idol alum in 2008 after less than a year together. The two had David about a year later in 2009.