Jennifer Garner Reveals Super Relatable Mom Moment After Rushing Daughter to School Bus in a Bathrobe

Jennifer Garner is one of the internet’s favorite moms, and her latest relatable moment just made fans love her even more. The 47-year-old Alias and Love, Simon actress revealed what it’s like for her to get her kids onto the school bus in the morning, and it is far less glamorous than one might imagine. Garner, who has two daughters and one son with ex-husband Ben Affleck, posed outside in front of a hedge wearing a bathrobe and slippers. Her hair looks wet, she isn’t wearing much makeup and her coffee cup is still in hand. As she pointed out in her caption, it may not be perfect, but her kids have to get the bus no matter what.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Nov 6, 2019 at 2:43pm PST

“She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy,” Garner joked in the caption.

Apparently 511,000 Instagram users loved her candid mom moment. Several celebrity friends also related and chimed into the comments to support her.

“‘It me’ as the kids once said,” Lena Dunham, co-creator of Garner’s HBO Show Camping, wrote.

“I literally can’t see a thing other than your beautiful smile,” Jessica Capshaw wrote.

Fuller House star Candace Cameron-Bure wrote, “Incredible,” while Kimberly Williams-Paisley added “YAAASSS.”

Non-famous fans were also loving Garner’s picture, with many in awe that a celebrity like Garner goes through the same struggles they do.

“Imagine dropping your kid off to the bus, and Jennifer Gardner is just chilling – what an icon,” one commenter wrote.

A second wrote, “[Oh my God] we as Moms are such miracle workers [laughing out loud]. You look marvellous.”

A third added, “Every mama everywhere thanks you- and can relate to this!”

“I can’t believe your kids ride the bus,” a fourth wrote. “Not sure why it makes me happy but it does”

Garner’s career has been relatively low-key in 2019, as she only appeared in a voice role for the animated movie Wonder Park. However, she had quite the busy 2018, with TV roles in Camping and Llama Llama and film roles in Peppermint and Love, Simon. However, she does already have a 2020 project on the books, Yes Day. The movie will be released by Netflix and features Garner as lead character Allison Torres.

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images