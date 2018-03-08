Celebrity

Jennifer Garner Reveals What She Was Thinking During That Hilarious Oscars Moment

Jennifer Garner made major headlines during the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday, not only for her cobalt blue Versace gown but also for a moment in which she was caught on camera clapping, only to stop and seemingly come to a major realization.

Garner’s horrified expression instantly became a meme, with Twitter users doing their best to deduce what the actress had been thinking about. Answers ranged from forgetting to turn off her oven to theories about Batman and Ben Affleck, but Garner used her Instagram Story on Monday to give her own take on things.

While she didn’t give a concrete answer as to what she’d been thinking when her expression morphed from stoic to seemingly terrified, she did offer a few different options.

“Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?” she said, referring to this year’s Best Picture winner.

Next: “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait, where’s my wallet?” the mom of three joked, referring to the tagline of her Capital One Venture commercials.

She concluded, “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?”

While Garner’s responses were flawless, Twitter’s take on the moment was equally hilarious.

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

