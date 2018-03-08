Jennifer Garner Reveals What She Was Thinking During That Hilarious Oscars Moment

Jennifer Garner made major headlines during the 2018 Academy Awards on Sunday, not only for her cobalt blue Versace gown but also for a moment in which she was caught on camera clapping, only to stop and seemingly come to a major realization.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

Garner’s horrified expression instantly became a meme, with Twitter users doing their best to deduce what the actress had been thinking about. Answers ranged from forgetting to turn off her oven to theories about Batman and Ben Affleck, but Garner used her Instagram Story on Monday to give her own take on things.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While she didn’t give a concrete answer as to what she’d been thinking when her expression morphed from stoic to seemingly terrified, she did offer a few different options.

“Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?” she said, referring to this year’s Best Picture winner.

Jennifer has responded on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/MkDUFhi0Gl — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 6, 2018

Next: “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait, where’s my wallet?” the mom of three joked, referring to the tagline of her Capital One Venture commercials.

She concluded, “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?”

While Garner’s responses were flawless, Twitter’s take on the moment was equally hilarious.

Jennifer Garner is every mom who has a night out with the girls for the first time in MONTHS then remembers the 3rd grader needs 100 cupcakes for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/8wBrf0DbDq — Proud Citizen of Wakanda and Dora Milaje wannabe (@thedivuh) March 5, 2018

Somebody didn’t switch to the venture card — Ryan Foley (@ref513) March 5, 2018

left oven on at home. stars: they’re just like us. — Bubbie’s T’Challa Recipe (@mordkhetzvi) March 5, 2018

When you’re having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama pic.twitter.com/M2SStgA2VP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com