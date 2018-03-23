Jennifer Garner Shares NSFW ‘One Time at Band Camp’ Story

Jennifer Garner’s story from band camp sounds an awful lot like something out of the 1999 comedy, American Pie.

While promoting her film, Love, Simon on The Late Late Show Thursday, Garner shared her own version of the “band camp” story that made the American Pie series a cult hit with its famous line, “This one time at band camp” that alludes to eclectic sexual experimentation.

“I went to band camp,” Garner confirmed to the talk show’s host, James Corden. “Somewhere in the hills of West Virginia, my band was lined up the first week of August in parade formation and learning our beginning steps.”

“We did have a ‘One time at band camp’ situation,” she revealed. “This is late at night, correct? Good, my mom’s asleep.”

She went on to explain that she was friends with a girl in the brass section.

“Often times at band camp you’ll have your first experience with someone, you know, some kind of juicy experience. And she administered her first b to the [bleep]. She took it very literally and had quite a strong blow.”

“Because she’s a trumpet player!” Corden interjected.

“She had a serious set of lungs. So somebody went home early…” Garner said.

“They used trumpet, as it were,” Corden said. Garner didn’t want to give out any more details.

Garner found herself turned into a meme earlier this month at the 90th Academy Awards, where she inexplicably had a sudden look of shock on her face when the camera panned past her during an acceptance speech.

She went into detail about it in an interview on Ellen.

“I mean, I started getting texts, as you can imagine, people saying, ‘What were you thinking? What’s happening?’” Garner recalled. “And I try really hard not to see myself online, but she was a little unavoidable.”

“I regret, regret, regret,” Garner said. “What is wrong with me? I want to just punch her in the face.”

Garner couldn’t give an explanation on what she was thinking about, saying her sudden gasps are just a tick she occasionally has.

“It might happen to me any minute,” she joked. “I might just be sitting here and be like [gasp!].”

Garner proved she still has her marching band skills, dressing up in her old uniform and playing a saxophone rendition of “Happy Birthday” on Instagram as a present to her friend Reese Witherspoon.