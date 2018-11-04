Jennifer Garner’s First New Boyfriend After Ben Affleck Divorce Revealed to Be Businessman John Miller

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck officially finalized their divorce this year after initially separating in 2015, and the actress is now reported to be dating businessman John Miller, Us Weekly reports.

“They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” a source said. A second added, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Miller is the CEO of CaliGroup which owns Miso Robotics and a chain of about 50 CaliBurger restaurants. He has also previously been married.

Another source told Us that Garner and Miller are “at similar places in their lives.” Miller has a 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, while Garner and Affleck share three children — daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

One source shared that Garner and Miller “met through her group of friends,” and that “it’s a nice change of pace that he’s not an actor or even well known.”

An additional insider shared that Affleck has nothing but well-wishes for Garner.

“Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” the source said. “They still co-parent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”

After separating from Garner, Affleck dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, with the pair dating for over a year before splitting in August. He was then linked to Playboy model Shauna Sexton, though they recently split after Affleck completed a stay in rehab.

“He enjoyed being with [Sexton] but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works,” a source told PEOPLE of the actor. “He will date in the future, but now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project.”

A second insider told Us that after rehab, Affleck “has been spending a lot of time with his family.”

“He is going to a lot of meetings and meditation, committed to continuing his sobriety,” the source said, adding that the 46-year-old is preparing to shoot Torrance, his upcoming movie following a former basketball player who is battling addiction.

Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce this month after Garner had delayed proceedings multiple times while Affleck underwent treatment for addiction.

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk