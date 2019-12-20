Jennifer Garner Claps Back With Epic Response to Troll Criticizing Her as a ‘Movie Star Who Makes No Movies’

Jennifer Garner isn’t letting some negative person ruin her holiday spirit! The beloved actress clapped back in the funniest way when slammed for her decision to spend more time with her family, even if it means taking a step back from her movie career. The dig came out of seemingly nowhere on Wednesday, as Garner shared a funny video of herself working with a local production of The Nutcracker, albeit behind the scenes.

“For an instant jolt of [Christmas] — there is still time to hunt down your local Nutcracker! (Hey Southern California —[American Ballet Show] has 7 shows left at the [Segerstrom Center for the Arts]),” she captioned the clip with the hashtags, “reposting myself,” number one fan,” and “Tutu Tuesday.”

A quick peek at the comments section showed one of her followers making a particularly rude comment. “What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?” they wrote.

Garner was quick to quip back alongside laughing emojis, “A mom!”

But her classy response didn’t mean the troll was off the hook from her other followers, who slammed him for the unnecessarily mean comment.

“What do you call an internet troll who goes about their day being negative… you.” one person responded, as another answered, “An adorable human being with a huge heart that helps others and is a loving mother.”

“I suspect this was meant to be a dig, and if that suspicion is correct, why would you feel compelled to say that to someone?” another asked. “It’s just such a bummer. She’s opening up parts of her life to us for the sheer joy of it – for all parties involved – and you have to pull her down in any way you can? Thank goodness for entertainers’ resilience [because] if it were up to people who think this way, the world would be an even harsher place.”

Garner may have taken on some different roles than she has in the past, last appearing in the HBO TV series Camping as well as the 2018 movies Peppermint and Love, Simon, but the actress told InStyle recently that she’s not worried about this new phase of her career.

“I feel a lot less stressed about the industry and my place in it now than I used to,” she explained. “When you’re one of the ‘hot girls’ of the moment, you’re making choices that define you. I was defined first by choosing to go on hiatus, and then I was very quickly defined by pregnancies and babies.”

“Now my choices are defined by different things,” she continued. “I don’t have the offers coming at me that I had during that first cover, but I know that what does come my way is because someone really wants to see me take a shot at a role.”

