Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Have No Plans of Adjusting Divorce Time Despite Court Warnings

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s divorce proceedings are currently in danger of being called off, but according to a source, the two actors aren’t all that worried about the potential dismissal.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple wants to take the time to make sure they are providing the best option for their three children, daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

“There is no rush here,” the source said. “They continue to figure out ways of working together as a family and this is what works for them. They are doing what’s best for their family.”

Affleck and Garner originally announced their separation in 2015, filing for divorce two years later. According to court documents obtained by E! News, neither Affleck nor Garner has followed up with the court since then, prompting the court to issue a third notice of a case review to Garner, the petitioner in the case.

For the divorce to be finalized, the pair must provide the court two documents, with Garner required to send Affleck a final declaration of disclosure and to file a declaration regarding service of declaration of disclosure with the court.

While no deadline was given for the necessary steps to be completed, California law states that a case can be dismissed if it is not pursued diligently for two years.

A source told E! that while the pair is not getting back together, they “are in a good place with the family and are taking careful steps to make sure everything is in order.”

Affleck and Garner married in 2005, and the couple is now focused on co-parenting their children. They often spend time together as a family and recently brought the family to Broadway to see Hello, Dolly!.

“Jen and Ben both appeared to be really happy,” an audience member told PEOPLE of the outing. “They were laughing and smiling throughout the show and at intermission, and engaging with the kids. Some fans said hello and they were both really kind.”

Affleck is now dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, and the pair has been together for over a year.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Affleck “is great” and “seems very happy that Lindsay is in L.A. now.”

The couple has been enjoying the summer together, with Shookus on the West Coast while SNL is on a break from filming.

The two are “spending more time together while they both have downtime from work,” according to an insider. “They’re enjoying doing normal couple things and exploring L.A. together.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dan MacMedan