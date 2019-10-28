Jennifer Aniston Speaks out About Possible ‘Friends’ Reboot During ‘Ellen’ Interview

After years of denials when it comes to a Friends reboot, is Jennifer Aniston reversing her position? The sitcom alum told Ellen DeGeneres on the set of the comedian’s eponymous talk show on Monday that while a direct “reboot” of the series might not be in the cards, another project could be in the works.

After Aniston appeared on the show, she reemerged during fellow guest Charlie Puth’s interview with DeGeneres, who together asked Aniston about a Friends reboot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No,” Aniston said flatly, at first.

“We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” she added. “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Puth added that he’d be happy to work on music for the project.

A Friends reboot has been on the forefront of fans’ minds amid the sitcom’s 25th anniversary this year, especially after all six stars had dinner together, with Aniston sharing a selfie of the entire core cast. She told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show that “the whole gang” was present at the dinner. “Everyone was there. Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together.”

She teased that the gang “laughed so hard” during their “very civilized” meet-up, noting that they “all miss” working together on a daily basis.

With the “gang” is officially on good terms, fans have been begging for a reboot or revival, although before Monday’s Ellen interview, most of the Friends stars had hinted that one was not in the forseeable future.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox told PEOPLE in October 2018.

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening,” she added.

Series co-creator Marta Kaufman spoke to the Associated Press in June, explaining that the sitcom’s legacy really had more to lose from a new season than it had to gain.

“Why mess up a good thing?” she said. “We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”

Only time will tell if a Friends revival is on the way, although with the classic sitcom officially leaving Netflix for WarnerMedia’s streaming service, HBO Max, next year, it’s possible Warner Bros. Television will want to expand on the sitcom.