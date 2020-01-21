Jennifer Aniston Reveals Perfect Before-and-After Photos After Her Big Night at the SAG Awards

Sunday proved to be a memorable night for Jennifer Aniston. The actress took home a major award at the SAG Awards and stole all of the headlines with her interactions with ex-husband Brad Pitt. She continued to stay in the spotlight after the show by posting a before-and-after on Instagram that had all of her followers talking.

The Friends star posted two photos, the first one of her wearing her silver dress heading to the ceremony. The second photo was of her after the evening with the aforementioned dress draped over the bathtub.

“No wrinkles… harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget,” she began her caption. “Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work!”

The post garnered many comments, including one that read, “Always perfect. So proud. You deserve everything.”

Aniston took home the honor of Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Morning Show. On the flip side, her ex-husband took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his part in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

The two were involved in many headlines during and after the show, especially when videos of Pitt watching Aniston’s acceptance speech backstage surfaced. The two also had an encounter during the evening that resulted in multiple photos going viral on social media.

Afterwards, Aniston spoke with ExtraTV, about all of the rumors going on and the reaction she had to seeing Pitt seemingly very excited about her big night.

“We’ve all grown up together, we really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working,” she said. “It is an incredible honor to be recognized by this room especially. They are my peers and I’ve been doing this a while…It is not lost on me.”

Aniston added, “There are not dark hours, but, you know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going — and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow.”

Her former Friends co-star also shared her thoughts on seeing the two former lovers in the spotlight together.