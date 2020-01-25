Jennifer Aniston Reportedly ‘Appreciates’ Ex Brad Pitt’s Support Amid SAG Awards Reunion

Since the SAG Awards last Sunday, people have been captivated by the reunion between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Though the Hollywood power couple divorced back in 2005, they each celebrated a win at the annual Screen Actors Guild ceremony in their respective categories, which led to the night’s biggest viral moment. Now, a source close to the situation has told Us Weekly that Aniston “appreciates” the support of her ex.

“She has forgiven him for his past mistakes and what he put her through and is ‘over it,’” the source said. “Some of her friends are amazed at how she’s forgiven him and looked past their history, but she is a good person and doesn’t want to hold onto any bad feelings. She appreciates having his support, as she would with any close friend in her life, and she is there for him as well.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the fact that the Pitt/Aniston shippers have been hoping all this good-natured support was hinting at a possible rekindling of their romance, apparently that’s not gonna happen.

“Jennifer is not interested in Brad in a romantic sense or wanting to get back together with him,” the source claimed. “They are friends and hang out when they can and that’s all there is to it.”

Emma McIntyre, the photographer who caught the backstage snapshot seen ’round-the-world attributed the whole thing to good luck.

“The moments are really joyful and there are often encounters between winners in this area,” McIntyre told PEOPLE, explaining that many candid moments can be difficult to capture a clean frame. “I try and capture as many of these celebratory moments as I can…It’s always fun to capture spontaneous run-ins between actors.”

The big moment between the former ‘it’ couple took place in the aftermath of Aniston’s win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, right after Pitt took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Up a Time… in Hollywood. McIntyre said the whole thing boiled down to being in the right place at the right time.

“Jennifer had just signed some posters for SAG and was about to walk the press line,” McIntyre explained. “I was running back and forth between the two backstage areas and had just taken some photos of Jennifer. I was about to leave when I saw Brad coming down the hallway and sensed there would be a photo-worthy moment.”