Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Reunite to Say Goodbye to Dog Dolly

Jennifer Aniston’s estranged husband Justin Theroux took to Instagram to share with fans that he and the actress had lost of their beloved family members Sunday July 28.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” he wrote in a heartbreaking post. “She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog — faithful and true, even in death.’ – George Vest.”

“Rest in peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog,” the 47-year-old added.

Theroux shared six sweet photos of Dolly. One of her posed in the snowcap mountains, and the other five of her after she had passed. In one photo, he’s holding hands with who fans believe to be the former Friends star. In the other images, he shows dolly wrapped in a blanket and covered in flowers.

In 2018 during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Aniston admitted that they named Dolly after the legendary country music singer Dolly Parton.

“I guess I slightly offended her,” the 50-year-old joked. “I just think it’s cute. She’s so sweet.”

Shortly after she revealed that to fans, Parton herself had a few words.

“It was embarrassing, kinda,” the singer said after she mentioned that she had the opportunity to meet Aniston’s dog. “Because there were several people there, and I’d hear [Jennifer] say, ‘Dolly, don’t pee on the couch! Don’t be knocking the water bowl over. But actually, I think, probably, the fact that Jennifer has a little dog named after me is cute.”

After just two years of marriage, the couple called it quits in 2017, and made a joint statement with Us Weekly at the time revealing to fans that they planned on going their separate ways.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they said. “Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

After their split, and following her divorce to long-time husband Brad Pitt, Aniston got real with fans after accusations that were made towards her not being able to keep a man and that she was “heartbroken.”

“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken,” she stated. “And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m suppose to do?”