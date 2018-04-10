Jennifer Aniston Reportedly ‘Crushed’ Over Brad Pitt’s New Love Interest

Jennifer Aniston was reportedly “crushed” to learn that her former husband, Brad Pitt, is now reportedly dating a MIT professor.

“Jen is crushed after hearing the rumors that Brad has been talking to a beautiful, Angelina Jolie lookalike, MIT professor,” a source claimed to HollywoodLife. “Jen had her hopes up of a possible reconciliation with Brad since she and her ex started talking again. When they both became recently single, Jen thought the timing couldn’t be better, and she might have her fairytale, happy ending with Brad after all. Jen never stopped loving him.”

Last week, it was reported that Pitt was starting to date Neri Oxman, a professor Pitt met through an architecture project. However, a source told Page Six their relationship should be described as “professional.”

“Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating,” the source said.

There has been hope for a rekindling of the Pitt-Aniston romance since the two of them are both going through divorces. In 2016, Pitt and Angelina Jolie split. Aniston and Justin Theroux split earlier this year. However, many of the rumors of a reunion have been debunked by Gossip Cop. The site already debunked HollywoodLife‘s claim that Aniston is “crushed” by the Orman news.

In February, a source told PEOPLE it was unlikely Pitt and Aniston would get back together since they have not stayed in touch.

“They haven’t seen each other in ages,” the source with inside knowledge of their relationship said. “For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together.”

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years, divorcing in 2005 and did not have any children. PEOPLE‘s source called the relationship “ancient history.”

“They broke up, and they did it because they had serious issues,” the source said in February. “They’re not stupid. They remember why it didn’t work.”

Theroux and Aniston announced their split in February after nearly three years of marriage.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the couple said in a statement released by Aniston’s publicist. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

