Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal Spark Romance Rumors

Love may be in the air for Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal.

The two actors recently sparked dating rumors after they were spotted grabbing dinner in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Photos published by Page Six showed The Friends alum, 56, and The Last of Us star, 49, chatting as they left Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel together Saturday. The pair reportedly enjoyed a three-hour dinner date at the West Hollywood eatery. The two appeared happy as they were photographed outside the valet area, Aniston wearing a white T-shirt and leather vest, which she paired with cuffed black pants and boots. Pascal, meanwhile, donned a leather biker jacket and suede boots for the outing.

Details of the outing remain unclear, but the Daily Mail reported that the two stars arrived separately just after 8 p.m. local time. The photographs of the pair chatting were snapped just before they left separately at around 11:30 p.m.

Reps for neither of the actors have addressed the weekend outing or the romance rumors.

The outing came amid rumors that Pascal may be poised to appear on Aniston’s hit Apple TV+ show The Morning Show. Last year, the actress and her co-star Reese Witherspoon invited the Gladiator II star to join them on the show while chatting on the 2024 Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

“Do you want to be on it?? Aniston asked the actor as they spoke with KTLA anchors Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes. Witherspoon chimed in to add that they “actually do have a really good part for him,” before Pascal encouraged them to “pitch it to me now. I’m in. I’ll be waiting to hear from my agents. Draw it up. Send me a script. Or just pitch it to me in the room.” When the reporter speculated that Pascal could be a love interest, Pascal cheekily teased, “I sleep with everyone on the show.”

The Morning Show debuted in 2019 and “explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.” Along with Anison and Witherspoon, the series stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie. Season 4 wrapped production in December 2024, but a premiere date hasn’t yet been announced.

Pascal, meanwhile, can next be seen in The Last of Us Season 2. The HBO series, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name, is set to return to screens on Sunday, April 13.