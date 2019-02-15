Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Honors ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Wearing One of His Sweatshirts

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is honoring her Jersey Shore co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino by wearing one of his sweatshirts.

In a post on Instagram, Farley shared a photo of herself wearing a “Free Sitch” hoodie.

“Missing my friend,” Farley wrote in a caption on the photo.

Many of her followers have since commented on the post, with many also expressing support for both her and Sorrentino.

“Soon enough he will be back and all this time he’s gone will seem like a blink,” one fan wrote. “He will be even stronger mentally when he comes home.”

“Sending you hugs!! You have been through so much and remain strong to all your fans,” another person said.

“You’ll have you inspirational man back soon! I can’t imagine what his family and friends are going through,” someone else commented. “The light is shining bright — and he’s almost on the other side of it! The best is yet to come!”

Sorrentino reported to prison in January, after being sentenced in October to serve time for tax evasion. Shortly after his stint began, the reality TV star’s wife Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) reached out to his fans to let them know he was doing well.

“Hi everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love [and] support. We speak everyday [and] he’s doing great,” Lauren wrote in a series of tweets.

“He received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and every one of you,” the 34-year-old added. “Thank you from both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael [and] Lauren Sorrentino.”

Following Lauren’s comments to fans, it was announced that Sorrentino is scheduled to be released from prison on Friday, Sept. 13.

Ahead of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member’s prison stay, Lauren shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram, and added a heartfelt caption along with it.

“So proud to call this incredible man my husband. Just found this pic from Lake Tahoe the year we got back together in 2013. To the strongest man I know, I love you endlessly, see you soon honey #FreeSitch,” she wrote.