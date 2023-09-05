Jenna Ortega, 20, Responds to Rumor She Is Dating Johnny Depp, 60

Actress Jenna Ortega denied rumors that she is dating Johnny Depp this weekend and seemed disheartened that any fans believed those stories in the first place. Last week, the infamous Instagram account Deux Moi made a Story post claiming that 20-year-old Ortega and 60-year-old Depp were an item. Ortega responded on her own Instagram Story this weekend, writing: "This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh."

"I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone," Ortega concluded. The denial was convincing enough for many fans, especially coming directly from Ortega. By comparison, Deux Moi's post did not cite any reliable source, and the account did not comment on the rumor again in the days that followed. However, the whole story did bring some fresh criticism down on Deux Moi – an anonymous account that has grown to an audience of about 2 million over the last few years.

Deux Moi posts real celebrity news and human interest pieces confirmed by journalists, but does not claim to be a news source itself. The account's bio reads: "Some statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed. This account does not claim information published is based in fact." Many critics see Deux Moi as an emblem of how much the line between reporting and speculation has blurred in the age of corporate social media.

News outlets seemed to help give credibility to the false rumors about Ortega and Depp at first. A report by The Daily Mail pointed out that Ortega works on the Netflix original series Wednesday with filmmaker Tim Burton, who is known for collaborating with Depp often. There are even rumors that Depp will appear in Burton's upcoming sequel to Beetlejuice, while Ortega has been confirmed to be in the cast. If anything, this whole debacle seems to cast doubt on the rumors that Depp will be in the movie since Ortega wrote that she has never met him to this point.

Meanwhile, Depp currently looms large on Netflix in the docu-series Depp v. Heard, which breaks down his infamous lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard and the social media fallout that followed. The movie emphasizes the role of social media mob mentality in that case, and Ortega has a well-documented mistrust of social media on that level.

💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀



Not even Jenna Ortega wants Johnny Depp. pic.twitter.com/gE1Cfajn0j — Bishop Swift (@BlindWanda) September 2, 2023

"I want people to be able to get to know the people behind the camera and realize that people should never be put on a pedestal," she said in a Variety "Actors on Actors" segment. "And the more I've been exposed to the world, people prey on that and take advantage of that. They see your vulnerability and twist it in a way that you don't always expect... I don't want to feel gross. I would rather people see me cry and do whatever than be something I'm not."

"Social media, what it does to anyone our age, it's such a comparing game," she said. "It influences bandwagon mentality. It's very manipulative. After the show, I'm really nervous to post or even say anything on there or even be myself."