Jenna Jameson Reveals the Reason Behind Her Drastic 80-Pound Weight Loss

Jenna Jameson credits her daughter for gaining the motivation to undergo her 80-pound weight loss transformation at the end of 2018.

The former adult film actress and model — who welcomed her third child, daughter Batel Lu, with fiancé Lior Bitton in April 2017 — opened up about the reason she had a total health turnaround.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I decided to take my health back when Batel turned 1,” Jameson — who continues to post amazing before and after photos as she continues her fitness journey — told Us Weekly. “She started to walk and I was having trouble keeping up with her. That really made me open my eyes and realize how unhealthy I really was.”

The model revealed to the outlet that when she began her fitness journey she weighed in at 202 pounds, gaining seven pounds from her highest pregnancy weight of 195.

Once the Celebrity Big Brother contestant had her “aha” moment, she chose to adopt the high-protein, low-carb keto diet.

She also found that cutting out snacks and consuming whole foods were key to the success when it came to losing weight.

“It took me four months to reach my pre-pregnancy weight. I have surpassed that now, and I’m back to my modeling weight,” she said, adding that she’s holding steady at 120.

Now that she has dropped the pounds, she still has no plans to change her diet back to how it was.

“I have found my niche with keto,” she said. ” It’s sustainable and I feel like my body is running at its optimal level. Intermittent fasting has helped also!”

Along with being happy with her body, Jameson is also thrilled to have her health and energy back up.

“I can now say I am being the best I can be for my daughter. Yes, I was a great mom when I was heavy, but I wasn’t treating my body with the love it deserved,” she told the outlet. “Now I am the woman I want my daughter to emulate.”

The 44-year-old, who has also been open with fans about her sobriety, added: “I have sobriety, faith and now health. I wake up grateful and energized. I can’t sing the praises of healthy living enough!”

And her journey will continue, as Jameson said she has plans to continue working on herself.

“My goals now include living a more organic life, detoxing from garbage ingredients hidden in so many foods and embracing a holistic lifestyle,” she told the publication. “Who would have thought how my life would change in such a beautiful way? I couldn’t be happier!”