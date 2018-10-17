Jenna Dewan Steps out With Former WWE Diva Stacy Keibler as Channing Tatum Dating Rumors Surface

Days after reports surfaced detailing Channing Tatum‘s alleged new relationship with singer Jessie J, Tatum’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan was seen out and about with former WWE pro Stacy Keibler.

Dewan shared an Instagram post with Keibler, hinting that the two were having a much-needed girls day. Alongside the photo, in which both women smiled for the camera as they sat at an outdoor patio, Dewan wrote, “Thank GOD for girlfriends.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keibler shared the photo on her own profile, writing, “@jennadewan said it best: Thank God for girlfriends. Never enough time with you!!!”

The girls’ day came amid the rumors that Tatum, who split from Dewan in April after eight years of marriage, is dating Jessie J. A source told PEOPLE that the reported relationship is “very new.” Neither Tatum nor Jessie J have commented on the reports.

But Tatum may not be the only one seeing new people. A source close to Dewan said that she has been on “a few dates” since the separation, although she “doesn’t talk about a boyfriend.”

“[Jenna] has been on a few dates, but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” the source said, adding that she’s busy splitting her time in Los Angeles and Atlanta, Georgia, where she’s filming for her guest arc on Fox’s The Resident.

“Jenna is busy working and going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta,” the source explained. “She’s in a really great place.”

While separated, Dewan and Tatum aren’t yet officially divorced. The source said the process is moving forward amicably and that they’re selling their Beverly Hills home and dividing up other assets, with their main focus being on co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

Dewan shared a rare photo of Everly over the weekend wearing her backpack and only showing her from behind. “This little [light] of mine I’m gonna let it shine,” Dewan captioned the photo. Channing had shared a similar photo of Everly in September at a school assembly, gushing over his pride for her.

“My daughter giving the lone [“I love you” gesture] [sign] at her school assembly today just confirmed what i already knew,” the Smallfoot star wrote. “She cool [as f—]! I’ll never come close to how cool she is. Proud & feeling pangs of dad dork growing. Just look at this pic if you ever need help. It’s done a lot for me. Ok good night.”

The former couple, who make a point not to show her face in the rare photos they share of Everly, announced their split in April, saying they “lovingly [chose] to separate as a couple.”

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement read.