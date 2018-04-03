See Photo of Jenna Dewan Right Before Announcing Split From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan may have been a little preoccupied in the hours before she and husband Channing Tatum announced their plans to separate after nearly nine years of marriage.

The 37-year-old left her Tesla car door wide open after she made her way to a yoga class in Los Angeles Monday afternoon. See the photos from the Daily Mail here.

Sporting black leggings with mesh paneling, a camo bomber and a pair of gray Yeezy sneakers, she walked from her car to the Studio City class before realizing her mistake from inside. Sweaty and rushed, she walked back outside to shut the driver’s side door.

Dewan and Tatum, who met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up and married in 2009, announced Monday that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage, but emphasized they were dedicated to caring for their 4-year-old daughter Everly as a team.

The couple opened up about their split in a statement they posted on social media Monday, much to fans’ surprise.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement on Twitter. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Dewan attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party by herself, sparking rumors of the break-up early last month. However, a few days later, the couple shared photos on Instagram of them having fun with Everly during a face-painting session.

They were last seen together at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where Tatum stopped by to promote the animated film Smallfoot.

In a recent interview with Health magazine, the World of Dance host said she did not like hearing people call her marriage and life “perfect” because it is impossible to be truly perfect.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect. I think there are such things as great fits,” the dancer said.

She continued, “It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa. But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”