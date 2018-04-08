Jenna Dewan Spotted Shopping in Los Angeles Without Wedding Ring

Fans of the former couple of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were hit with a hard dose of reality on Saturday when the Step Up actress was spotted in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on.

The photo, which you can see here, shows Dewan in a denim dress as she shopped in L.A.’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News that the Hollywood power couple had split broke on Monday as the two released a written statement regarding their separation.

“Hey world!” they began in a statement released to PEOPLE. “So…We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts.’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

The two had been married for nine years after first meeting on the set of the dance movie, Step Up. However, sources told Us Weekly that the divorce was a long time coming.

“They haven’t been ‘together’ for a while. They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house,” a source told the publication.

“Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” a second source said. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

Dewan made a second statement, this time to Daily Mail, after rumors spread that the split was caused by Tatum’s alleged drinking problem.

“Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true,” a representative said in a statement. “The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.”