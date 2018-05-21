Jenna Dewan Shows off Post-Breakup Haircut

Jenna Dewan has chopped her hair a month after she split from husband Channing Tatum.

The actress and dancer teased her new hairdo in her Instagram story ahead of the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. “Byeeeeee hair,” she captioned a photo of pieces of her hair littering the floor.

Later, the 37-year-old showed off the short bob with a black strapless leather Zuhair Murad dress complete with metallic studs and fringe. A shimmery eye and light pink lip eat the look simple, drawing attention to her new ‘do.

In addition to posing on the red carpet, she also joined her fellow World of Dance cast members, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, onstage at the BBMAs.

Dewan’s stylist, Chad Wood, shared a photo of his work on Instagram. “Chop chop on [Jenna Dewan] today for [Billboard] Music Awards,” he captioned the close-up image of Dewan.

Dewan herself shared a few candid and posed shots, writing “Billboard Awards- ’twas such a fun night!!! Thank you for having me! #bbmas.”

In April, Dewan and Tatum announced their split in a joint social media post. She recently opened up about how she was feeling post-breakup.

“I’m good, I’m really good,” told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I so appreciate all the love and everything.”

She told PEOPLE on Friday that despite all the change this year has brought, she still thinks of it as “incredible.”

“This year has just been a really incredible year in a lot of ways. A lot of change, but you go with it and you make the best with what you can,” Dewan said. “I’m really great and doing wonderful and I thank everyone for their love always.”

Dewan was in Las Vegas at Red Rock Casino on to celebrate the 15th anniversary of VEGAS magazine, of which she is on the cover.

“I have a lot of experiences in Vegas. They used to be way more fast and furious, and now I’m a mom. It’s a little different,” she said. “Now I come to Vegas to find out what shows to show my daughter, rather than staying up all night partying.”

Dewan and Tatum’s daughter Everly, who turns 5 this month, is also a massive source of entertainment.

“She’s always into something. She’s very distractible, but she does have her first dance recital coming up and I’m probably a little too excited, like I’m trying to contain my own excitement,” Dewan said. “She’s just excited about the costume.”