Jenna Dewan Poses Nude in Cheeky 'Self Love' Photo

✖

Jenna Dewan is treating herself to a little TLC. To mark "Hump Day" on Wednesday, the Step Up actress stripped bare as she shared a few photos of herself enjoying some me-time as she soaked in a bath, writing in the caption, "Swipe for self love," alongside some nature-inspired emojis of plants and the "Hump Day" hashtag.

Dewan included two images in the sultry post. The first photo showed actress with her back to the camera, her angel-winged neck tattoo visible as she held her hair to the side. In the second photo, Dewan could be seen sitting on the edge of the bath, expertly posing to keep herself from revealing too much. The images immediately spurred reactions from her 6.5 million followers, Kate Bosworth being among the first to jump into the comments section with, "Damn girl, gorgeous!!!" Singer Christina Milian commented, "Wow, yes." Fans were also eager to show Dewan some love, with one person simply commenting, "Beautiful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan)

The Wednesday post came just four months after the actress celebrated her 40th birthday in December. In marking a new decade of life, Dewan opened up about what self-love means to her when speaking to Women's Health in February.

"I feel better in my skin. I feel more grounded in my body. I feel excited for this next decade and what is available to create. Even in this crazy year, I still have that feeling," she said, adding of her future, "You can't really control how life is going to look—you just know how you want to feel. I am in no way at that point where I'm like, 'I've got it all figured out.' I'm still learning more about myself every single day: what I want, how I want to experience it. All of that is in flux. I am not one of those people who thinks change doesn't happen. Instead, I own it, I'm happy with it, and I'm excited to see what develops from it.”"

Her post also came as Dewan juggles life as a mother of two. In March 2020, the actress welcomed son Callum Michael with fiancé Steve Kazee. She gave birth just before the COVID-19 pandemic ground things to a halt, though Dewan previously said she was already "planning to nest at home and spend really good quality time with our new baby." Dewan is also mom to 8-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.