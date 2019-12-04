Jenna Dewan Opens up About ‘Unspoken Chemistry’ With Boyfriend Steve Kazee: ‘I’m Totally in Love’

Just a year after dating, Dewan and her boyfriend Steve Kazee are expecting their first child together and now she’s revealing to fans that her relationship with the actor has “unspoken chemistry.” The two first went public a few months after Dewan announced her separation from ex Channing Tatum — who she is now legally separated from — and since then, the sweet pair haven’t stopped gushing over each other publicly.

“You just know if you have it,” she told Entertainment Tonight “It’s the sparks that fly and it just works really well.”

“I am in a really great place and totally in love. It’s nice,” she added.

While being a mom to her 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with Tatum, Dewan is now gearing up to welcome her second child, who is ready to meet the world sooner rather than later. While Kazee and Dewan are obviously ecstatic over the pregnancy and anticipation of their soon-to-be new family member, so is Everly.

“She’s really excited,” Dewan said. “She’s really protective. It’s been cute. She’s worried about what I’m eating, making sure it’s healthy. When I say, ‘Mommy needs to sit down and take a break,” she totally gets it. She hugs and cuddles the belly.”

She added, “I mean, it’s really adorable. You never know how it’s gonna go, and so far she’s been so excited and she tells the entire world. Everyone. Everyone, every way. Even people that check us out at stores. She’s like, ‘Does she know my mom’s pregnant?’ They’re like, ‘We can see.’”

The Step Up actress has been busy with her new relationship, being a mom and being an expecting mother, but something else that’s been occupying her time is the new show Flirty Dancing. Fox’s upcoming new series shines light on two strangers who learn a dance, meet for the first time then perform it together.

“It’s such a fun and fresh show that I’m filming and that I’m having the best time doing,” she explained while noting that she adored the show’s U.K. version. “I was literally crying in the first episode I saw. I thought, ‘What more fun could this be? To sort of bring this old school romance back to modern day dating through dance, where they’re not allowed to speak and can only use movement and eye contact and really go off chemistry and see if you feel something with each other.’”

Which is a feeling that she’s familiar with since she described her relationship with her new beau as “unspoken chemistry.”

“Obviously I’ve danced with people before and you know when there’s chemistry, you know when there’s not,” she said. “It’s people finding true love every single week.”