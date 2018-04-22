Jenna Dewan Brings Father Darryll to NYC Charity Event

Jenna Dewan had a surprise and adorable date for her first public appearance since her divorce.

The World of Dance host took her father Darryll as her date to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Hope & Heritage Gala in New York City on Friday, in what is the first event she attended since her split from husband Channing Tatum, the Daily Mail reports.

According to Just Jared, Dewan was honored for her consistent contributions to the hospital and promoting their pioneering research and lifesaving treatments.

Dewan took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the award, posting a photo of herself posing with her award.

“Thank you [St. Jude] for this incredible honor! I am so proud of everything you do and continue to do for children,” she wrote on her caption.

She also posted a photo on Instagram of herself with her dad with the caption: “Love ya dad”

The World of Dance host and Tatum announced their split on April 2, after nine years of marriage. They have one child, daughter Everly.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement shared on their social media accounts.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Since then, Dewan has been seen in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on. She dropped her Taum’s last name from her social media accounts and has gotten backlash for beginning to post photos in her lingerie on Instagram.

“That was fast. Most people are not in a hurry but it seems like she been over it for awhile,” one fan wrote, notes PEOPLE.

Another wrote, “Remove Channing check. Remove Tatum from name check. Remove clothes for [Instagram] pic check.”

However, most of the comments defended Dewan’s right to post whatever she wants on her own Instagram page. Some noted that we do not really know what led to their break-up, as the couple have been very private about their split.

“How funny people complaining your in your underwear, but would probably have no problem seeing Channing in his,” one supporter wrote.

“To the haters, did you get lost in all that typing to see she I promoting intimate wear and working, you have no idea how this woman feels in regards to her break up,” another fan wrote. “Unless you walked a minute in her choose then stop bullying her for doing what she does to make a living.”