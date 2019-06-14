See Jenelle Evans’ Photo She Posted of Son Jace After Losing Custody Case

Jenelle Evans’ kids may not be home with her and husband David Eason, but it appears they’re on her mind. The former Teen Mom 2 star posted a photo of her eldest son, Jace, amid her battle to regain custody of him, Kaiser and Ensley.

The photo was snapped two years ago, according to Radar Online. Evans, 27, hasn’t been able to visit her son — whom she once had regular visits with — for several weeks after a judge ruled that she “failed to protect” them. The photo showed Jace, 9, fishing during a vacation to St. Thomas. It appears to have been deleted from her Facebook, however.

It can still be seen on Radar Online.

Evans has shared several photos and videos of her children since they were removed from her home by Child Protective Services after Eason admitted to shooting and killing their family dog, Nugget. This week she shared a video of Kaiser and Ensley hanging out with in the chicken coop on their property. The children could be seen examining chicken eggs in the video.

In her caption, she revealed that prior to losing custody of her kids, she’d been making an effort to get them involved in projects on “The Land” and had “fallen in love” with farm life.

Evans was recently fired from Teen Mom 2 as a result of Eason’s actions. MTV announced the news in a statement.

“MTV has ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement said, according to PEOPLE. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

The pair lost custody of their children not long after the shooting incident, and her subsequent firing. Kaiser and Ensley are now staying with Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans. Her oldest child already lived with Barbara.

Jenelle has gotten sentimental about losing her kids on numerous occasions since the decision was handed down. On June 5, she posted a photo of herself wearing a cross necklace, which she was gifted by Kaiser.

“It’s the little things in life. With everything that has been going on lately, I’ve come to realize a child’s love for their mother will never fade,” she wrote. “No distance, not time, no person can change that special love. This necklace was given to me by my little bubba, Kaiser. He told me he wanted mommy to ‘match his.’ My children are the sweetest and the best [Mommas Babies] [In My Heart] [Always And Forever].”